Real Madrid stroll past Getafe to close on title
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Getafe - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - April 9, 2022 Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez celebrates scoring their second goal with David Alaba REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Getafe - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - April 9, 2022 Real Madrid's Rodrygo in action REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Getafe - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - April 9, 2022 Getafe's Mathias Olivera and David Soria react after Real Madrid's Casemiro scored their first goal as Karim Benzema looks on REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Getafe - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - April 9, 2022 Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga in action with Getafe's Gonzalo Villar REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Getafe - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - April 9, 2022 Real Madrid's Federico Valverde in action with Getafe's Carles Alena REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
10 Apr 2022 05:02AM (Updated: 10 Apr 2022 05:02AM)
MADRID : Real Madrid moved a step closer to the LaLiga title after easing past city rivals Getafe 2-0 on Saturday thanks to goals from Casemiro and Lucas Vazquez.

With seven games left, Real extended their lead atop the standings to 12 points over Sevilla and 15 clear of Barcelona, who have two games in hand and face second-bottom Levante on Sunday.

Casemiro opened the scoring after 38 minutes, diving to head home a brilliant outside of the boot cross from Vinicius Jr.

Totally in control, Real extended their lead in the second half as Vazquez finished coolly with a precise cross-shot after a nice exchange of passes with Rodrygo.

(Reporting by Fernando Kallas, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

