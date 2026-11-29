MADRID, Nov 28 : Real Madrid were stunned 2-1 by Alaves in LaLiga on Saturday as their 10-game winning run in all competitions ended with their first home defeat this season and Jude Bellingham was sent off.

Toni Martinez scored in the first half and Angel Perez struck in the second before Kylian Mbappe pulled a goal back.

Bellingham was dismissed after picking up a second yellow card in the 88th minute for simulation inside the penalty area.

The referee had awarded Real a penalty but overturned his decision and booked the England midfielder after reviewing the incident on the pitchside monitor following a VAR intervention.

The defeat left Real third on 33 points, one point behind Atletico Madrid and three adrift of leaders Barcelona, who have a game in hand and face Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday.

The win leaves Alaves in eighth place on 19 points.

Real dominated much of the match but wasteful finishing and costly mistakes allowed Alaves to seize their chances.

Martinez put the visitors ahead in the 22nd minute after Real defender Dean Huijsen slipped under pressure from the forward, surrendering possession on a Bernabeu pitch that looked in poor condition.

Martinez rounded goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and rolled the ball towards the empty net, with defender Ibrahima Konate's desperate sliding clearance coming after it had crossed the line.

Perez also rounded Courtois to score Alaves' second following a deft lofted pass from Mariano over the home defence in the 61st minute.

Mbappe replied with a fierce left-footed strike inside the box after a move involving Yan Diomande and Bellingham down the left.

Real thought they had earned a chance to equalise when the referee awarded a penalty in the 86th minute for an apparent foul by Nico Valentini on Bellingham.

However, a VAR review showed no contact and the referee overturned his decision, booking Bellingham, who was already on a yellow card, and reducing Real to 10 men.

ATLETICO HOLD OFF ELCHE

Earlier, Atletico survived an Elche fightback to win 3-2 and claim their sixth successive away league victory before Wednesday's trip to Barcelona.

Two errors by Elche defender Federico Redondo helped Atletico race into a two-goal lead inside seven minutes.

Alejandro Grimaldo converted a penalty in the fifth minute after being fouled by Redondo, whose loss of possession two minutes later allowed Kang-in Lee to double the advantage.

Elche responded when Marc Pubill's misplaced back pass to keeper Jan Oblak gifted Martim Neto a goal.

Julian Alvarez restored Atletico's two-goal cushion in the 41st minute, collecting Alex Baena's pass inside the box, cutting left and finishing with his left foot.

Buba Sangare pulled another goal back early in the second half, but Atletico withstood Elche's pressure to secure all three points. Elche are second-from-bottom on 11 points.