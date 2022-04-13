Logo
Real Madrid survive superb Chelsea comeback to reach Champions League semis
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Real Madrid v Chelsea - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - April 12, 2022 Chelsea's Kai Havertz reacts after missing a chance to score REUTERS/Susana Vera
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Real Madrid v Chelsea - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - April 12, 2022 Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger and Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos after the match REUTERS/Juan Medina
13 Apr 2022 05:40AM (Updated: 13 Apr 2022 06:01AM)
MADRID: Real Madrid saw off a stirring Chelsea fightback to book their place in the Champions League semi-finals following a 3-2 defeat after extra time in a scintillating second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday to go through 5-4 on aggregate.

Chelsea had looked on course to complete an astonishing comeback after taking a 3-0 lead in their quarter-final second leg with goals from Mason Mount, Antonio Rudiger and an excellent individual effort from Timo Werner.

Yet the hosts came roaring back, with Rodrygo finishing from a superb pass by Luka Modric to level the tie 4-4 on aggregate and force extra time when Karim Benzema headed home to decide a remarkable encounter.

Real Madrid will now face either Manchester City or local rivals Atletico Madrid in the last four.

It was a Champions League night for the ages at a packed stadium as a brilliant Chelsea came within 10 minutes of completing a rescue act that their manager Thomas Tuchel had said was impossible to accomplish.

His team took the game to Real Madrid as they looked to turn around a two-goal deficit from the first leg and it took only 15 minutes for Mount to open the scoring from a through ball behind the defence.

Chelsea were even more aggressive after the break and scored their second in the 51st minute when Rudiger guided home a header from a Werner corner to level the tie 3-3 on aggregate.

With the visitors on top, it was only a matter of time until they scored their third which arrived in the 75th minute from a brilliant piece of individual skill from Werner, who left two opponents on the ground before dispatching a precise shot past Courtois and inside the far post.

Yet just when Real looked completely out of the game, Modric worked his magic, finding substitute Rodrygo at the far post with a delightful pass with the outside of his boot that the Brazilian volleyed past Edouard Mendy in the 80th to take the game to extra time.

That was the cue for Vinicius Jr and Benzema to show up and rescue Real Madrid from what would have been one of the biggest shocks they had ever suffered at home.

Vinicius worked his way inside from the left corner, and sent a lovely cross onto Benzema's head, and the Frenchman bulleted it past Mendy as the ecstatic home fans exploded with joy.

Source: Reuters

