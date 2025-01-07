Real Madrid thrash Deportiva Minera 5-0 to reach Copa del Rey last 16

:Real Madrid booked their place in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey with an emphatic 5-0 win over fourth-tier Club Deportiva Minera on Monday, with striker Arda Guler scoring a superb double.

Madrid took an early lead when Federico Valverde volleyed home in impressive style within five minutes. Eduardo Camavinga doubled the lead just eight minutes later with a bullet header, while Guler added a third goal before the half-hour mark.

"I'm happy to contribute goals to the team but my task is different, to help in the best possible way, defending and helping out," said Valverde after the match.

"I'm glad that the coach keeps taking me into account in every game, that he has confidence in me and even if I'm tired I'm always happy," the Uruguay striker added.

The hosts came closest to scoring when striker Omar Perdomo unleashed a long-range effort that flew just wide of Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin's far right post.

Luka Modric's brilliant finish into the far corner 10 minutes after the break, following a clever combination with Brahim Diaz, brought the crowd in the Cartagonova stadium to their feet in a festive atmosphere even though the home side were trailing.

"(Luka) is a gift for football and even more for those who can enjoy it up close," Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said. "The fans, the players, the coach... for me it's a great gift. The way he prepares for this kind of match, as if it was a final. It's a very important example for our youngsters.

"The atmosphere was really good for the players. They stayed with the fans to sign shirts and that made it a fantastic match," the manager added.

Guler sealed the win with his second goal of the night two minutes from time.

Despite conceding five goals, Minera goalkeeper Fran Martinez saved several good shots including efforts from Valverde and Kylian Mbappe.

Cartagena's Deportiva Minera are currently top of Group 13 of the Segunda Federacion. Madrid lead LaLiga on 43 points, two clear of Atletico Madrid.