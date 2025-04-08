Real Madrid too busy to listen to outside noise ahead of Arsenal clash

LONDON :Real Madrid have set the bar sky high with six Champions League titles in a decade and their demanding fans have been voicing concerns as last year's European and Spanish champions struggle for consistency this season.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti seemed unfazed by the clamour from outside, however, as Real prepare to visit Arsenal in their Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday.

"We can't think about criticism when we have a game every three days," Ancelotti told a press conference on Monday.

"What we do is analyse each game and prepare for the next one. Tomorrow's game is very important but it's only the first 90 minutes of the tie. It is not decisive because there are another 90 minutes to be played at the Santiago Bernabeu next week."

Following an almost flawless campaign in which they won the Champions League and LaLiga titles with only two losses in all competitions over the entire season, expectations were massive following the signing of France captain Kylian Mbappe.

But Real have struggled to find their mojo, losing five LaLiga games and a few in other competitions, including two heavy losses to bitter rivals Barcelona who they face in the Copa del Rey final this month.

Following a disappointing 2-1 home defeat by Valencia on Saturday, Real are second in the LaLiga standings on 63 points, four behind Barca with eight games left.

Ancelotti, however, is confident after knocking out Manchester City in the Champions League playoffs and local rivals Atletico Madrid in the round of 16.

"If I didn't believe we were going to win titles this season I would have quit already, I would consider a holiday," Ancelotti said.

"We are here to fight for all the titles until the end no mater what. If it doesn't work out, we have to think about next season but that is not the case yet.

"The experience we have in the Champions League is very important. The knowledge means that you are not afraid of these matches, with this pressure."