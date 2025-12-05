Real Madrid's Alexander-Arnold out for two months with new muscle injury

MADRID, Dec 4 : Real Madrid's England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to be sidelined for the next two months after suffering a thigh muscle injury in his left leg, the club said on Thursday.

The Englishman had an MRI scan on Thursday, which confirmed the severity of the injury and deepened Real’s concerns after he was forced out of Wednesday's 3-0 LaLiga win at Athletic Bilbao.

Alexander-Arnold, who joined Real in the close season, is expected to miss up to 13 matches, including the rest of the Champions League opening stage and a string of domestic games.

“Following tests carried out today on our player Trent Alexander-Arnold by Real Madrid's medical services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the rectus femoris muscle of his left leg. His recovery will be monitored,” the club said.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

He is set to miss crucial games in December and January, including Champions League ties against Manchester City, AS Monaco and Benfica, the Spanish Super Cup in January and at least six LaLiga matchdays, according to club sources.

The versatile 25-year-old’s return is tentatively scheduled for February, though recovery timelines could vary depending on his rehabilitation progress.

REAL SHORT OF RIGHT-BACKS

Complicating matters for Real is that 33-year-old Dani Carvajal, their other senior right-back, is still recovering from the arthroscopic knee surgery he had on October 28.

The Spaniard, who returned briefly in late October following a long absence due to a ligament tear in his knee before undergoing a new procedure, is targeting January’s Spanish Super Cup for his comeback.

However, the club remain cautious about his readiness for that competition.

Without both players, Real face a glaring shortage on the right side of defence. Manager Xabi Alonso may be forced to reshuffle his squad, potentially using centre-backs or midfielders as makeshift right-backs for the busy month ahead.

He has already used midfielder Federico Valverde and centre-backs Raul Asencio in that position when Alexander-Arnold and Carvajal were not available early in the season.

Alexander-Arnold, signed to bring his attacking prowess and precision crossing to the right flank, had so far only shown flashes of the form that made him a standout player at Liverpool before injuries began to hamper his availability.