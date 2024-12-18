Real Madrid's Ancelotti wary of Pachuca ahead of Intercontinental Cup showdown

Real Madrid are a much better team than they were a month ago but must be wary of a "quality" Pachuca side, manager Carlo Ancelotti said on the eve of Wednesday's FIFA Intercontinental Cup final against the Mexican outfit.

Since suffering a 2-0 defeat at Liverpool in the Champions League, Madrid have won three and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions.

Madrid sit third in LaLiga with 37 points from 17 matches, one fewer than leaders Barcelona, who have played a game more.

Pachuca, meanwhile, beat Egyptian side Al-Ahly 6-5 on penalties after a goalless draw to reach the Intercontinental Cup final. But Ancelotti was not underestimating their opponents.

"I think we're going into this match better than we were a month ago. We are very motivated and excited to bring back the old Intercontinental Cup," Ancelotti told reporters ahead of the clash at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

"Every match is a trap, if Pachuca have got here it's because they have something. We have to respect them for what they are and for the quality they have. A final is always a special emotion and a worry before the game...," he added.

"They have their own characteristics, it will be a very important match for them. They have a very clear system, they are a very dynamic team. I expect an entertaining match."

On the injury front, Madrid will not take any risks with forward Kylian Mbappe.

The 25-year-old France captain, who was replaced during the first half of Madrid's 3-2 win at Atalanta in the Champions League last week, was diagnosed with an injury to his left thigh and missed Saturday's 3-3 LaLiga draw at 13th-placed Rayo Vallecano.

"Kylian's situation is simple, he trained yesterday and had a good feeling. Today will be important where he has to evaluate his feelings," Ancelotti said.

"If he's fine, he'll play, but if there's even the slightest risk, he won't play. Yesterday's sensations were very good and we are optimistic."

The Italian backed forward Vinicius Jr to win The Best FIFA Men's Player award, which will be announced at a gala dinner in Doha, Qatar, later on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Brazil international had missed out on the Ballon d'Or award to Spain and Manchester City defensive midfielder Rodri in October.

The other nominees for The Best FIFA Men's Player this year include Rodri, Madrid trio Jude Bellingham, Dani Carvajal, Mbappe and Federico Valverde, among others.

"I think Vinicius could win The Best, he deserves it for the work he is doing. I hope he gets it," Ancelotti said.