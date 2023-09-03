Logo
Real Madrid's Bellingham snatches late winner at home to Getafe
Real Madrid's Bellingham snatches late winner at home to Getafe

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Getafe - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - September 2, 2023 Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham celebrates after the match REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Getafe - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - September 2, 2023 Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Getafe - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - September 2, 2023 Real Madrid's Toni Kroos REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Getafe - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - September 2, 2023 Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Getafe - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - September 2, 2023 Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
03 Sep 2023 12:42AM
MADRID : Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham again proved the match-winner as he struck in added time to snatch a 2-1 victory over Getafe as the Spanish giants made their home debut in LaLiga this season.

Borja Mayoral had opened the scoring for the visitors in the 11th minute with a tidy finish after a mistake by defender Fran Garcia but Joselu equalised from close range after the break.

Real put Getafe under relentless pressure until LaLiga top scorer Bellingham was in the right place at the right time to net from a rebound off goalkeeper David Soria, who could not hold onto a Lucas Vazquez strike from distance.

Real top the standings on 12 points, five ahead of Atletico Madrid, Girona and Barcelona, who have yet to play this weekend, and Cadiz, after they beat Villarreal 3-1 on Friday.

Source: Reuters

