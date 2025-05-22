Logo
Real Madrid's Endrick could miss Club World Cup with hamstring injury
Sport

Real Madrid's Endrick could miss Club World Cup with hamstring injury

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Real Madrid v Arsenal - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - April 16, 2025 Real Madrid's Endrick reacts after missing a chance to score REUTERS/Susana Vera

22 May 2025 01:27AM
Real Madrid forward Endrick suffered a hamstring injury during their 2-0 victory over Sevilla, the LaLiga club said on Wednesday, in the latest injury blow to the team.

Real did not provide a timeline for the player's return, but Spanish media reported the Brazil international could be sidelined for at least two months, forcing him out of the Club World Cup in the United States.

"Following tests carried out today on our player Endrick by Real Madrid's medical services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the hamstring tendon in his right leg. He will be monitored closely," Real said in a statement.

The 18-year-old will also miss Brazil's upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay.

Endrick adds to Real's growing injury list, which already includes Vinicius Junior, Lucas Vazquez, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Eduardo Camavinga, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy and David Alaba.

Real host Real Sociedad in their final LaLiga game of the season on Saturday before kicking off their Club World Cup campaign against Al-Hilal next month.

Source: Reuters
