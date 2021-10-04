Logo
Real Madrid's Espanyol defeat was worst game of the season, says Ancelotti
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Espanyol v Real Madrid - RCDE Stadium, Cornella de Llobregat, Spain - October 3, 2021 Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti before the match REUTERS/Albert Gea

04 Oct 2021 11:34AM (Updated: 04 Oct 2021 11:32AM)
Real Madrid's 2-1 LaLiga defeat at Espanyol on Sunday was the Spanish league leaders' worst game this season, coach Carlo Ancelotti said.

Real's stuttering form continued as they suffered a second consecutive loss in all competitions following Wednesday's Champions League defeat https://www.reuters.com/article/soccer-champions-mad-she-report-idUKL1N2QU2XV by Moldovan minnows Sheriff.

Ancelotti's side are now without a win in three games in all competitions but remain top of the LaLiga table on 17 points, ahead of city rivals Atletico Madrid on goal difference.

"We played badly today. We started the game with a plan for both defence and attack which was very well set out but we weren't able to keep calm and stick to it for long enough," said Ancelotti, who returned to Real for a second spell this season.

"I don't think our positioning on the pitch was good, either with and without the ball, and I have to be honest, I do think it's the worst game since I came back to the club as coach.

"It's very good to play right after losing a game but now it's tough because we have to reflect on this over the international break. I don't think it will affect our attitude. We will push forward."

Real next face Athletic Bilbao at home on Oct. 17.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

