Sport

Real Madrid's Guler suffers new injury blow
Sport

Real Madrid's Guler suffers new injury blow

Real Madrid's Guler suffers new injury blow

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Real Madrid unveil Arda Guler - Ciudad Real Madrid, Valdebebas, Madrid, Spain - July 7, 2023 Real Madrid's new signing Arda Guler during his unveiling REUTERS/Juan Medina/File Photo

27 Sep 2023 01:42AM (Updated: 27 Sep 2023 01:51AM)
MADRID: Real Madrid's close-season signing Arda Guler has sustained a thigh injury, the La Liga club said on Tuesday (Sep 26), in another setback for the midfielder that will further delay his debut for the team.

"After the tests carried out on our player Arda Guler, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the left rectus femoris muscle," Real said in a statement.

The 18-year-old Turkey international returned early from the club's pre-season tour with a knee injury, for which he underwent surgery in August.

Guler returned to training a few days ago, but his latest injury has thwarted his anticipated debut against Las Palmas on Wednesday.

The club did not give details about his recovery, but Spanish media reported he could be out for three weeks.

Guler's injury comes on top of the recent absences of Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr, both with muscle injuries, while Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao are expected to be out of action for the rest of the season with anterior cruciate ligament tears.

Source: Reuters

