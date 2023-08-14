Logo
Sport

Real Madrid's Guler undergoes knee surgery
Sport

Real Madrid's Guler undergoes knee surgery

Real Madrid's Guler undergoes knee surgery

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Real Madrid unveil Arda Guler - Ciudad Real Madrid, Valdebebas, Madrid, Spain - July 7, 2023 Real Madrid's new signing Arda Guler during his unveiling REUTERS/Juan Medina/File Photo

14 Aug 2023 07:36PM
Real Madrid's new 18-year-old signing Arda Guler has been sidelined after undergoing knee surgery, the LaLiga club said on Monday, making him the third player they have lost to a knee problem.

Guler, who was signed by Real in July from Fenerbahce, returned home early from the club's pre-season tour in the United States due to the injury.

The midfielder's surgery comes after Real lost goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Eder Militao to anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries.

"Arda Guler has today undergone arthroscopic surgery on his right knee, performed under the supervision of Real Madrid's Medical Services," Real said in a statement.

"Guler will start his recovery programme in the coming days."

Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0 in their opening LaLiga game over the weekend and will next play away at Almeria on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

