Real Madrid's Hazard to undergo leg surgery

Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard will undergo surgery to remove a plate in his right leg, the LaLiga club said on Friday (Mar 25).

The Belgium international, who has not started for the Spanish side in over a month, had a plate implanted in his leg after he broke his ankle and underwent surgery in March 2020.

"In the coming days, our player, Eden Hazard, will undergo surgery to remove the osteosynthesis plate in his right fibula," Real said in a statement.

The 31-year-old, who has struggled with numerous injuries since arriving from Premier League club Chelsea in June 2019, has made 17 league appearances this season, mostly coming off the bench for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Real, who sit top of LaLiga after 29 games, travel to Celta Vigo on Apr 2 before playing Chelsea away four days later in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash.