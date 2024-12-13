Real Madrid's Mbappe out of Rayo Vallecano trip, Camavinga back

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe is out of their LaLiga visit to Rayo Vallecano, but defensive midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is ready to return to the squad after recovering from a hamstring injury, manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.

The 25-year-old France captain, who was replaced during the first half of Madrid's 3-2 win at Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday, was diagnosed with an injury to his left thigh and will now miss Saturday's game against 12th-placed Rayo.

France international Camavinga, 22, picked up his injury during their 2-0 loss to Liverpool in the Champions League at Anfield in November.

"Kylian is not serious, he won't be here tomorrow, but he will travel to Qatar (for Wednesday's FIFA Intercontinental Cup final) and there, we will assess the risk. Camavinga is fine, he's available for tomorrow," Ancelotti told reporters.

Mbappe, who moved to the Santiago Bernabeu from French champions Paris St Germain on a free transfer in June, is Madrid's leading goalscorer in LaLiga with nine goals from 15 matches.

"In the last few breaks he's been here, resting, working... you don't know. Fortunately he will only be out for a short period and he won't lose what he has achieved in recent times," Ancelotti said.

Second-placed Madrid have 36 points from 16 matches and trail leaders Barcelona, who have played a game more, by two points.

Having lost 2-1 at Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga, Madrid bounced back with a 3-0 win at Girona, followed by a Champions League victory over Atalanta.

Ancelotti said the win over Atalanta, who are leading the Serie A table, was an important moment.

"We pulled off a tough night. There was a lot of commitment, attitude. Collective work. It was a complete match that adds optimism, of course," the Italian added.

"Wednesday is very important, but for now we're only thinking about tomorrow."