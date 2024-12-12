Logo
Real Madrid's Mbappe struggling with thigh injury
Real Madrid's Mbappe struggling with thigh injury

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Girona v Real Madrid - Estadi Montilivi, Girona, Spain - December 7, 2024 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Jon Nazca

12 Dec 2024 11:13PM
Real Madrid's French forward Kylian Mbappe has been diagnosed with an injury to his left thigh, the LaLiga club said on Thursday, making him a doubt for next week's FIFA Intercontinental Cup final.

Mbappe was replaced during the first half of Real's 3-2 win at Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday, having given his side the lead with a 10th minute goal.

Real manager Carlo Ancelotti said afterwards that Mbappe had suffered an overload, an ischial (lower pelvis) discomfort, adding that he did not believe it to be a serious injury but would need to wait for the player to be examined.

Mbappe, who also scored in last weekend's 3-0 win over Girona, looks set to miss Real's league game at Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, and faces a race to be fit for the Intercontinental Cup final next Wednesday in Qatar.

Real will face either Mexico's Pachuca or Egypt's Al Ahly, who meet on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

