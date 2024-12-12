Real Madrid's Mbappe struggling with thigh injury

Real Madrid's French forward Kylian Mbappe has been diagnosed with an injury to his left thigh, the LaLiga club said on Thursday, making him a doubt for next week's FIFA Intercontinental Cup final.

Mbappe was replaced during the first half of Real's 3-2 win at Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday, having given his side the lead with a 10th minute goal.

Real manager Carlo Ancelotti said afterwards that Mbappe had suffered an overload, an ischial (lower pelvis) discomfort, adding that he did not believe it to be a serious injury but would need to wait for the player to be examined.

Mbappe, who also scored in last weekend's 3-0 win over Girona, looks set to miss Real's league game at Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, and faces a race to be fit for the Intercontinental Cup final next Wednesday in Qatar.

Real will face either Mexico's Pachuca or Egypt's Al Ahly, who meet on Saturday.