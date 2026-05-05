Real Madrid's Mendy suffers fresh injury setback

May 5 : Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy has suffered a muscular injury to his right quad, the club said on Monday, raising the prospect of another lengthy layoff for the Frenchman, who only returned in November after surgery on the same leg last year.

Since joining Real Madrid in 2019, the left back has endured repeated injury setbacks, including surgery in April last year, and has made only nine appearances this season. He sustained the latest injury during Sunday’s 2-0 win over Espanyol, leaving the pitch in visible distress in the 14th minute.

"Following tests carried out today on our player Ferland Mendy by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a tendon injury in the rectus femoris of his right leg," the club said in a statement.

The setback could see Mendy join Eder Militao, Arda Guler and Rodrygo among players expected to miss the remainder of the campaign, including Sunday’s Clasico against Barcelona. He last played for France in 2024 and was not expected to feature in Didier Deschamps’ World Cup squad this year.