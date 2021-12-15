Logo
Real Madrid's Modric and Marcelo test positive for COVID-19
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - Granada v Real Madrid - Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes, Granada, Spain - November 21, 2021 Real Madrid's Luka Modric celebrates their third goal scored by Vinicius Junior REUTERS/Jon Nazca
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - Elche v Real Madrid - Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero, Elche, Spain - October 30, 2021. Real Madrid's Marcelo in action with Elche's Lucas Perez. REUTERS/Pablo Morano
15 Dec 2021 08:04PM (Updated: 15 Dec 2021 07:59PM)
Real Madrid players Luka Modric and Marcelo have tested positive for COVID-19, the LaLiga club said in a statement on Wednesday.

Real did not say if the two were suffering any symptoms, but that they have been moved into quarantine in line with Spain's health protocol and will miss Sunday's league game against Cadiz.

The number of COVID-19 cases growing around Europe is also impacting the world of soccer. Valencia confirmed four cases on Monday, including their head coach and two players.

In England, 42 Premier League players and staff tested positive in the past week - the most recorded in the league over a seven-day period.

An outbreak at Tottenham Hotspur led UEFA to postpone their Europa Conference League game against French side Rennes last week.

(Reporting by Fernando Kallas; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

