Real Madrid's Modric a doubt for Copa del Rey final
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Copa del Rey - Semi Final - Second Leg - FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - April 5, 2023 Real Madrid's Luka Modric during the match REUTERS/Albert Gea
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Copa del Rey - Semi Final - First Leg - Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - March 2, 2023 Real Madrid's Luka Modric in action with FC Barcelona's Franck Kessie REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Copa del Rey - Semi Final - First Leg - Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - March 2, 2023 Real Madrid's Luka Modric REUTERS/Juan Medina
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Copa del Rey - Semi Final - First Leg - Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - March 2, 2023 Real Madrid's Luka Modric REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
28 Apr 2023 07:05PM (Updated: 28 Apr 2023 07:05PM)
Real Madrid's Luka Modric has suffered a thigh injury, and the veteran midfielder could be a doubt for their Copa del Rey final against Osasuna on May 6, manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.

Modric, 37, played a little over an hour in Real's 4-2 defeat by Girona over the weekend before he was substituted.

Real will be looking to win the Copa del Rey for the 20th time.

"He had an injury in the match against Girona and is out of action," Ancelotti told reporters ahead of Saturday's LaLiga game against Almeria.

"It's pending evolution and we don't know if he will be fit for the Copa match. We are hurt and we hope he can recover soon to play in the important matches".

Real host Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on May 9.

They currently sit second in LaLiga, 11 points behind leaders Barcelona after 31 games and two points ahead of Atletico Madrid. Ancelotti's side also face fourth-placed Real Sociedad in the league on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters

