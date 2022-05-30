Logo
Real Madrid's most decorated player Marcelo confirms departure
Soccer Football - Real Madrid celebrate winning the Champions League Final with an open top bus parade - Madrid, Spain - May 29, 2022 Real Madrid's Marcelo lifts the Champions League trophy on top of the fountain of Cybele during the victory parade REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

30 May 2022 01:24PM (Updated: 30 May 2022 01:24PM)
After lifting a fifth Champions League trophy with Real Madrid, captain Marcelo said he is bringing his 16-year stint with the Spanish and European champions to an end.

The Brazilian defender is the most decorated player in Real's 120-year history, picking up his 25th trophy with the club as they beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League final on Saturday.

He has found playing time limited in recent seasons, however, and made only 12 appearances in the league during the 2021-22 campaign.

"It is a wonderful moment in my life, I close a cycle here, in the best club in the world," Marcelo told supporters during Real's trophy celebrations in Madrid on Sunday.

"Today is not a day of sadness, but a day of joy because we have once again won the best championship in the world. I am very proud of myself and so is my family. We have lived many magical nights together.

"I tell you one thing, the future of Madrid is very good with the young players. Hala Madrid."

Marcelo added that his relationship with Real was not at an end, saying he would do "something else at the club" in the future.

The 34-year-old made over 500 appearances for the club and inherited the captain's armband from Sergio Ramos following the Spaniard's move to Paris St Germain last year.

He made his debut for Real in January 2007 after joining from Fluminense.

Source: Reuters

