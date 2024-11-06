Real Madrid's Tchouameni out with sprained ankle

Real Madrid defensive midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni suffered an ankle sprain and will be out of action with no timeline for his return, the LaLiga club said on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old France international was replaced by compatriot Eduardo Camavinga in the 46th minute of their stunning 3-1 loss to Serie A's AC Milan in the Champions League at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

The Athletic reported that Tchouameni is set to miss at least four weeks due to the injury.

"Following tests carried out today by Real Madrid's Medical Services on our player Aurelien Tchouameni, he has been diagnosed with a sprained left ankle. His progress will be monitored," the club said in a statement.

Madrid, second in LaLiga standings with 24 points from 11 matches, nine fewer than leaders Barcelona who have played a game more, next host fifth-placed Osasuna on Saturday. They visit Leganes in the league after the international break and Liverpool in the Champions League on Nov. 27.

France will host Israel in the Nations League on Nov. 14 and travel to Italy three days later.