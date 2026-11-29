MADRID, Nov 28 : Real Madrid were stunned 2-1 by Alaves in LaLiga on Saturday as their 10-game winning run in all competitions ended with their first home defeat this season and Jude Bellingham was sent off.

Toni Martinez scored in the first half and Angel Perez struck in the second before Kylian Mbappe pulled a goal back.

Bellingham was dismissed after picking up a second yellow card in the 88th minute for simulation inside the penalty area.

The referee had awarded Real a penalty but overturned his decision and booked the England midfielder after reviewing the incident on the pitchside monitor following a VAR intervention.

The defeat left Real third on 33 points, one point behind Atletico Madrid and three adrift of leaders Barcelona, who have a game in hand and face Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday.