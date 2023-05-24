Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr has red card and suspension lifted - RFEF
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr has red card and suspension lifted - RFEF

Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr has red card and suspension lifted - RFEF

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Valencia v Real Madrid - Mestalla, Valencia, Spain - May 21, 2023 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior gestures REUTERS/Pablo Morano

24 May 2023 06:16AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr will not be suspended after receiving a red card in Sunday's LaLiga match at Valencia, in which he was also racially abused, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said on Tuesday.

"The RFEF Competition Committee considers that the referee's assessment was determined by the omission of the entirety of the play that took place, which affected the refereeing decision."

"The fact that he (the referee) was deprived of a decisive part of the facts led him to adopt an arbitrary decision. And this is because it was impossible for him to properly assess what happened."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.