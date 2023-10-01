Logo
Real reclaim top spot with 3-0 win at Girona
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Girona v Real Madrid - Estadi Montilivi, Girona, Spain - September 30, 2023 Real Madrid's Rodrygo in action with Girona's Miguel Gutierrez REUTERS/Albert Gea

01 Oct 2023 02:51AM (Updated: 01 Oct 2023 02:57AM)
GIRONA, Spain: Real Madrid outclassed Girona 3-0 on Saturday (Sep 30) to return to the top of the LaLiga standings, thanks to goals from Joselu, Aurelien Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham.

Real moved on to 21 points from eight games, one ahead of Barcelona, who beat Sevilla 1-0 at home on Friday. Girona dropped to third.

Real took the lead in the 17th minute through Joselu's simple finish after Bellingham played in a cross with the outside of his foot, before Tchouameni doubled the lead four minutes later when he cleverly wriggled free of his marker to head home a corner.

The win was wrapped up in the 71st minute when Joselu's looping pass found Bellingham, who deftly steered home a volley to score his seventh goal in all competitions for Real.

They suffered a setback, however, after a moment of madness from Nacho in added time as the defender leapt in with a high tackle on Portu, which was initially punished with a yellow card but overturned to red following a VAR review.

Source: Reuters

