Real Madrid beat Valencia on penalties to reach Super Cup final
Soccer Football - Spanish Super Cup - Semi Final - Valencia v Real Madrid - King Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - January 11, 2023 Valencia's Toni Lato in action with Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
Soccer Football - Spanish Super Cup - Semi Final - Valencia v Real Madrid - King Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - January 11, 2023 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates scoring their first goal with Eder Militao and teammates as Valencia's Jose Gaya reacts REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
12 Jan 2023 06:09AM (Updated: 12 Jan 2023 06:09AM)
Thibaut Courtois saved Jose Gaya's poorly-struck spot kick to give Real Madrid a 4-3 penalty shootout win over Valencia after the teams had finished level at 1-1 after extra time in their Spanish Super Cup semi-final in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

Karim Benzema gave holders Real Madrid the lead from the spot in the first half after he was fouled inside the area by Eray Comert but Valencia came back into the game and deservedly equalised through a Samuel Lino volley from a Toni Lato cross straight after halftime.

Vinicius Jr could have won it for Real Madrid in extra time but his close range shot was saved by Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Real Madrid will face the winner of Thursday's semi-final between Real Betis and Barcelona in the final in Riyadh on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

