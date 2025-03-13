Logo
Real beat Atletico on penalties to reach Champions League quarters
Sport

Real beat Atletico on penalties to reach Champions League quarters

Real beat Atletico on penalties to reach Champions League quarters
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - March 12, 2025 Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger celebrates with teammates after the match REUTERS/Juan Medina
Real beat Atletico on penalties to reach Champions League quarters
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - March 12, 2025 Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger scores a penalty to win the penalty shootout REUTERS/Susana Vera
Real beat Atletico on penalties to reach Champions League quarters
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - March 12, 2025 Atletico Madrid's Conor Gallagher scores their first goal REUTERS/Susana Vera
Real beat Atletico on penalties to reach Champions League quarters
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - March 12, 2025 Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente in action with Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior REUTERS/Juan Medina
Real beat Atletico on penalties to reach Champions League quarters
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - March 12, 2025 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior misses a penalty REUTERS/Juan Medina
13 Mar 2025 06:55AM (Updated: 13 Mar 2025 07:13AM)
MADRID :Real Madrid beat city rivals Atletico 4-2 on penalties to reach the Champions League quarter-finals following an enthralling last-16 tie which ended 2-2 after extra time on Wednesday.

Antonio Ruediger converted the winning spot-kick for Real after their second-leg match finished 1-0 to Atletico thanks to an early goal from midfielder Conor Gallagher after Vinicius Jr. missed a late second-half penalty for Real.

Atletico were fuming after forward Julian Alvarez had his shootout penalty ruled out by the referee. He slipped and his left foot slightly touched the ball before he kicked it with his right foot, making it two touches and invalidating a strike that would have levelled the shootout at 2-2.

Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak saved a spot-kick by Lucas Vazquez but Marcos Llorente stroked his effort in off the post, leaving it for Ruediger to seal victory for defending champions Real who are bidding for a record-extending 16th European Cup win.

The Spanish side will face Arsenal in the last eight.

Source: Reuters
