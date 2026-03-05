Real Sociedad edge Bilbao to set up Copa del Rey final against Atletico Madrid

March 4 : Real Sociedad will face Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey final after a 1-0 win over Basque rivals Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday sealed a 2-0 aggregate semi-final victory.

Captain Mikel Oyarzabal settled a tight contest at the Reale Arena with a spot kick in the 87th minute after referee Cesar Soto Grado reviewed the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta was penalised for pulling Yangel Herrera's shirt at a corner and Oyarzabal fired his effort to the keeper's left as he dived the other way.

La Real controlled possession for much of the match but struggled to turn their dominance into clear chances, managing four shots on target.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Athletic, without injured winger Nico Williams, rarely threatened the home side until they tried to make a desperate run late in the second half as they exited the competition.

The final will be played at Seville's La Cartuja stadium on April 18, when La Real and Atletico meet in the Spanish Cup showpiece for the second time.

The Basque side won their previous final showdown on penalties in 1987 after a 2-2 draw following extra time. They lifted the trophy again in 2020.

Atletico won the last of their 10 titles in 2013.