Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Real Sociedad sign defender Tierney on loan from Arsenal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Real Sociedad sign defender Tierney on loan from Arsenal

Real Sociedad sign defender Tierney on loan from Arsenal

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA European Qualifiers - Group A - Scotland v Georgia - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - June 20, 2023 Scotland's Kieran Tierney dries the ball with a towel during the match Action Images via REUTERS/Lee Smith/File Photo

28 Aug 2023 02:38PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Real Sociedad have signed Arsenal left back Kieran Tierney on a season-long loan, both clubs confirmed on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Scotland international joined Arsenal from Celtic in 2019 and played more than 120 games for the club. He made 27 Premier League appearances last season but started only six times as Arsenal finished runners-up to Manchester City.

Tierney came on as a substitute in Arsenal's Community Shield win over City earlier this month but was left out of the squad for their three league games this season.

Real Sociedad, who have three points from three LaLiga games so far, host Granada on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.