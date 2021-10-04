Real stunned by Espanyol as woes continue

BARCELONA : Real Madrid's stuttering form continued on Sunday when they were stunned 2-1 away at Espanyol in LaLiga.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are now without a win in three games in all competitions but remain top of the table on 17 points, ahead of city rivals Atletico Madrid on goal difference.

A goal in either half from Raul De Tomas and Aleix Vidal was enough for Espanyol to secure the three points against Real. The Catalans moved up to 12th with nine points.

Karim Benzema's curled effort halved the deficit 19 minutes from time but Real were unable to find an equaliser, with Eden Hazard's late effort ruled out for offside.

