Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Real-time VAR explanations at Women's World Cup 'more transparent': FIFA
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Real-time VAR explanations at Women's World Cup 'more transparent': FIFA

Real-time VAR explanations at Women's World Cup 'more transparent': FIFA
FIFA's referee chief Pierluigi Collina says the concept of match officials explaining VAR decisions live to stadiums and television audiences will be positive for the game. (Photo: AFP/Anne-Christine Poujoulat)
18 Jul 2023 02:43PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY: Match officials explaining VAR decisions live to stadiums and television audiences for Women's World Cup games will make the process "more transparent", FIFA's referee chief Pierluigi Collina said on Tuesday (Jul 18).

The concept will be used at a major tournament for the first time when the World Cup starts on Thursday, having been trialled at the men's Club World Cup in Morocco this year and the men's U20 World Cup in Argentina last month.

Collina, chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee, told reporters that there had been positive feedback from the trials.

"We want to give more transparency, more understanding of the decision made by the referee," the Italian said.

"The referees here in Sydney have already practised at the training grounds using the PA system and things are going well.

"We are very confident this new tool will be very positive."

Fans have long called for more transparency over VAR (video assistant referee) decisions.

Match officials at the World Cup in New Zealand and Australia will consult a screen on the side of the pitch before relaying their decision, the reason for it, the players involved and a brief description of the incident through the PA system via a microphone on their shirt.

Collina admitted to some trepidation with referees required to explain in English, which is not the mother tongue for many, adding extra pressure.

"In anything there are pros and cons," he said. "After we will discuss and consider what is best for the future."

Referees are also under instruction to clamp down on time-wasting at the World Cup.

Source: AFP/gr

Related Topics

FIFA World Cup

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.