Sport

Real will put up a good fight at Barcelona, Ancelotti says
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Celta Vigo - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - May 4, 2025 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their second goal with Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid's Arda Guler and Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior REUTERS/Susana Vera
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Celta Vigo - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - May 4, 2025 Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti before the match REUTERS/Susana Vera
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Celta Vigo - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - May 4, 2025 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their second goal with Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham REUTERS/Susana Vera
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Celta Vigo - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - May 4, 2025 Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti before the match REUTERS/Susana Vera
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Celta Vigo - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - May 4, 2025 Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti and Celta Vigo coach Claudio Giraldez before the match REUTERS/Susana Vera
04 May 2025 11:41PM
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti promised his team will put up a good fight against LaLiga leaders Barcelona at the "El Clasico" next Sunday, as the defending champions look to reduce a four-point gap with their arch-rivals.

Defending champions Real secured a 3-2 win over Celta Vigo on Sunday to keep their title dream alive going into the last four matches in the campaign.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 15 league games, and beat Real 3-2 after extra time to win the Copa del Rey last weekend.

"We're going to prepare well, we're going to put up a good fight," Ancelotti said in a post-match press conference.

"It's not going to be decisive but it's almost there."

The coach blamed injury-related absences for Real failing to hold onto a 3-0 lead, with Celta Vigo scoring twice within seven minutes to put the hosts under pressure.

"You have to bear in mind that there were six defenders missing and we are not always able to fix these things. Yes, we could have handled it better, we suffered a bit but it's a nice win," Ancelotti said.

Forward Rodrygo, who missed the Celta Vigo game with a fever, is likely to be fit for the Barcelona trip with a week to recover, Ancelotti added.

Source: Reuters
