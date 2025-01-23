Real a work in progress despite goals galore, says Ancelotti

MADRID : Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was delighted with the form of his attackers after his side thrashed RB Salzburg 5-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday, but said that fixing his team's problems in defence was still a work in progress.

Ancelotti heaped praise on his forwards, with Brazilians Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo scoring twice either side of a goal by Kylian Mbappe as last year's winners secured a spot in the knockout stage.

"We have fulfilled our objective. Winning and trying to play a good game. A bit soft in the beginning, but then we fixed that and played really well," Ancelotti told Movistar Plus.

"Obviously, there is no doubt about the quality of our players up-front. We are trying to fix the rest. Because the efficiency we have up top is unbelievable. We have to fix the other issues we have at the back.

"Sometimes we do well and sometimes we do less well, but we're on a good run. I'm not angry about conceding a goal, we did well at the back today.

"(Antonio) Ruediger was very good today, (David) Alaba is finally back, (Raul) Asencio is good... It's a collective problem we have. That's the key this year. If we can have collective commitment we will be successful and we will be able to take full advantage of the quality we have up-front."

Ancelotti lamented the slow start Real made to their Champions League title defence, after they lost three of their first five matches, which left them facing a difficult task to secure a top-eight finish and earn direct qualification for the round of 16.

Real Madrid are 16th in the standings on 12 points and have secured qualification for at least the playoffs, but would need to win their last game at Brest and rely on other results going their way to finish in the top eight.

"You never know what could happen... Only one thing is clear: we have to win the last game and that's nothing new at this club. We have to win all the games if you are at Real Madrid," Ancelotti said.