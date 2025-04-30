Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Real's Mendy sidelined with thigh injury
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Real's Mendy sidelined with thigh injury

Real's Mendy sidelined with thigh injury

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - October 26, 2024 FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal in action with Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy REUTERS/Susana Vera

30 Apr 2025 01:39AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Real Madrid have been hit by another injury blow after defender Ferland Mendy suffered a rupture in his right thigh during the Copa del Rey final loss to Barcelona, the Spanish club said on Tuesday.

Local media reports said Mendy could face up to a month on the sidelines in the latest setback for the France left back, who has already missed several weeks due to multiple injuries this season.

Mendy's injury adds to a growing list of absences in Real's defence, with Antonio Ruediger undergoing knee surgery earlier on Tuesday.

"Following tests carried out on our player Ferland Mendy... he has been diagnosed with a rupture of the proximal tendon of the anterior rectus in the right quadriceps," Real said in a statement.

A hamstring injury suffered in March kept Mendy out for more than a month, while a muscle injury had sidelined him for almost two weeks in December.

Real, who are four points off LaLiga leaders Barcelona going into the last five games in the campaign, host Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement