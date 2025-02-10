Logo
Real's Vazquez out of Man City clash due to injury
Real's Vazquez out of Man City clash due to injury

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Spanish Super Cup - Semi Final - Real Madrid Press Conferences - King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - January 8, 2025 Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez during the press conference REUTERS/Pedro Nunes/File Photo

10 Feb 2025 01:06AM
Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez will miss at least the first leg of their Champions League knockout phase playoff against Manchester City on Tuesday due to a hamstring injury, the Spanish club said on Sunday.

The 33-year-old right back played in the 1-1 draw with against rivals Atletico Madrid in LaLiga on Saturday but subsequent tests found an injury in his left leg.

"Following tests carried out on Lucas Vazquez today by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in his left hamstring," Real said in a statement.

"He will not be in the squad to travel to Manchester," the Champions League holders added.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are already without Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, and Antonio Ruediger due to various injuries, leaving the Spanish giants with only Raul Asensio as a centre back, alongside Fran Garcia and Ferland Mendy.

Source: Reuters
