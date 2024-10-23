Logo
Vinicius treble helps Real Madrid rally to overcome Dortmund 5-2
Soccer Football - Champions League - Real Madrid v Borussia Dortmund - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - October 22, 2024 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior scores their fourth goal REUTERS/Susana Vera
Soccer Football - Champions League - Real Madrid v Borussia Dortmund - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - October 22, 2024 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe in action before Vinicius Junior scores their second goal REUTERS/Susana Vera
Soccer Football - Champions League - Real Madrid v Borussia Dortmund - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - October 22, 2024 Real Madrid's Eder Militao in action with Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy REUTERS/Susana Vera
Soccer Football - Champions League - Real Madrid v Borussia Dortmund - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - October 22, 2024 Borussia Dortmund's Donyell Malen in action with Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer Football - Champions League - Real Madrid v Borussia Dortmund - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - October 22, 2024 Real Madrid's Luka Modric in action with Borussia Dortmund's Julian Brandt REUTERS/Susana Vera
23 Oct 2024 05:14AM (Updated: 23 Oct 2024 05:41AM)
MADRID : Real Madrid fought back from two goals down as Vinicius Jr grabbed a hat-trick in a thrilling 5-2 win over visitors Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday.

In a rematch of last-season's final, Dortmund lit up the game with a two-goal blitz around the half-hour mark from Donyell Malen and Jamie Gittens to silence the Bernabeu crowd.

However, the champions were livelier after the break and broke Dortmund's resistance with Antonio Ruediger's header on the hour before Vinicius equalised with a close-range strike.

Lucas Vazquez put Real ahead in the 83rd with an unstoppable strike after a counter-attack and Vinicius, with two magnificent pieces of individual brilliance, wrapped up the win to leave his side level with Dortmund on six points from three games.

Source: Reuters

