Sport

Real's Vinicius to miss next LaLiga game but injury not serious - Ancelotti
Sport

Real's Vinicius to miss next LaLiga game but injury not serious - Ancelotti

Real's Vinicius to miss next LaLiga game but injury not serious - Ancelotti
Jun 18, 2022; Miami, FL, USA; Vinicius Jr looks on in the second half during The Beautiful Game exhibition match at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports/File photo
Real's Vinicius to miss next LaLiga game but injury not serious - Ancelotti
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Celta Vigo v Real Madrid - Estadio de Balaidos, Vigo, Spain - August 25, 2023 Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti before the match REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
26 Aug 2023 07:12AM
Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr will be sidelined for their next LaLiga game at home to Getafe with a leg muscle problem, coach Carlo Ancelotti after his side won 1-0 at Celta Vigo on Friday.

The 23-year-old could also miss the start of Brazil's World Cup qualifying campaign, having been substituted after 15 minutes. Real face Getafe on Sept. 2 while Brazil host Bolivia six days later before travelling to Peru on Sept. 12.

However, Ancelotti said the injury was not serious, unlike those suffered by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Eder Militao earlier this season, and he was confident Vinicius would recover in time to return after the international break.

"Vinicius has had some muscle discomfort in his leg. It wasn't a very serious thing. He tried to play but it was bothering him and we preferred to sub him," the Italian told reporters.

It is the first muscle injury suffered by the left winger, who has scored 28 goals with 19 assists for Real since the start of last season.

Ancelotti added that Real will not look for further signings as his squad is strong enough despite injuries and the departure of Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema to the Saudi Pro League.

"It is a complete squad. If we are able to win without Courtois, Militao, Karim, Vinicius, it means that the squad is well put together. They have done well," he said.

Leaders Real have had a perfect start to LaLiga with three wins in three games.

Source: Reuters

