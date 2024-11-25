Real's Vinicius out of Champions League clash at Liverpool with injury

MADRID : Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr will miss his side's Champions League clash at Liverpool on Wednesday after sustaining a leg muscle injury in their 3-0 LaLiga win at Leganes at the weekend, the Spanish club said on Monday.

Sources close to the player told Reuters that Vinicius is expected to be sidelined from three to four weeks. It means he could miss up to seven games in all competitions before the winter break, including against Girona and Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga and a Champions League visit to Atalanta.

"Following tests carried out today on our player Vini Jr by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the biceps femoris in his left leg. Pending evolution," Real said in a statement.

Vinicius is the latest to join the club's lengthy injury list which includes key players like Rodrygo, Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez, Aurelien Tchouameni and David Alaba.

Real are second in the LaLiga standings on 30 points, four behind Barcelona who drew 2-2 with Celta Vigo on Saturday.

However, after two losses in their last three games in the Champions League, Carlo Ancelotti's side could be in trouble with a bad result at Anfield. They are 18th in the 36-team table with six points from four games.