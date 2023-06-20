Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Record Mbappe leads France to another Euro qualifier win against 10-man Greece
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Record Mbappe leads France to another Euro qualifier win against 10-man Greece

Record Mbappe leads France to another Euro qualifier win against 10-man Greece
Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group B - France v Greece - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - June 19, 2023 France's Kylian Mbappe with Greece's Odysseas Vlachodimos REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Record Mbappe leads France to another Euro qualifier win against 10-man Greece
Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group B - France v Greece - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - June 19, 2023 France's Kylian Mbappe with referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz after the match REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Record Mbappe leads France to another Euro qualifier win against 10-man Greece
Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group B - France v Greece - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - June 19, 2023 Greece's Pantelis Chatzidiakos looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
20 Jun 2023 05:02AM (Updated: 20 Jun 2023 05:23AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : Kylian Mbappe set another milestone as France maintained their perfect record in Euro 2024 qualifying Group B with a 1-0 home victory against 10-man Greece on Monday (Jun 19).

Mbappe netted a second-half penalty to become the best French scorer over a season with 54 goals for club and country, beating the mark set by Just Fontaine in 1957-58.

It also helped the Paris St Germain forward to level with Norway and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who will have the opportunity to finish top scorer among those playing in the five top European leagues when his national team take on Cyprus on Tuesday.

The result left France top of Group B with 12 points, six ahead of second-placed Greece, who had Konstantinos Mavropanos sent off in the second half, after Mbappe's goal.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.