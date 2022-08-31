Logo
Record-breaking 2022 Women's Euro watched by 365 million globally
Soccer Football - Women's Euro 2022 - Final - England v Germany - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - July 31, 2022 England's Leah Williamson and Millie Bright lift the trophy as they celebrate with teammates after winning Women's Euro 2022 REUTERS/Peter Cziborra/Files
Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - England Training - St. George's Park, Burton upon Trent, Britain - August 30, 2022 The Women's Euro trophy is pictured during training Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
31 Aug 2022 07:08PM (Updated: 31 Aug 2022 07:08PM)
The 2022 Women's European Championship was the most watched edition of the tournament with a projected global cumulative live viewership of 365 million, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Wednesday.

The viewership for this year's tournament, which was won by hosts England after they defeated Germany in the final, was more than double the number in the 2017 edition (178 million) and 214 per cent higher than in 2013 (116 million).

The final attracted a cumulative live viewership of 50 million worldwide, which was over three times more than the 2017 final.

The viewership figures were counted across television, out-of-home viewing and streaming.

Source: Reuters

