Record-breaking Guirassy scores hat-trick to put Stuttgart top

BERLIN :VfB Stuttgart's record-breaking forward Serhou Guirassy scored a hat-trick in a 3-1 comeback win over visiting VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday, stretching his sensational run to 13 goals from seven Bundesliga matches and lifting his team into top spot.

Guinea international Guirassy scored all three of his goals in a 15-minute spell in the second half after Wolfsburg had taken a 1-0 lead through Yannick Gerhardt before the interval.

He became the first player to score 13 goals in the first seven matches of a Bundesliga season.

"It is unbelievable," Guirassy said. "But there is a lot of great work from the team behind all this."

"I am just grateful, I love my job, the city and the fans. I want to keep going like that," he added.

The 27-year-old former France youth international opened his account with a 67th-minute penalty to equalise. He then added another after Wolfsburg lost possession and Guirassy rounded keeper Koen Casteels to make it 2-1 in the 78th.

With the home fans still celebrating wildly in the stands, Guirassy stabbed in another four minutes later for a hat-trick that lifted Stuttgart to 18 points at the top of the table.

They are one ahead of Borussia Dortmund. Bayer Leverkusen, on 16, play Cologne and champions Bayern Munich, on 14 points, host Freiburg on Sunday.