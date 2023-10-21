Logo
Record-breaking Guirassy on target in Stuttgart win at Union Berlin
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FC Union Berlin v VfB Stuttgart - Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin, Germany - October 21, 2023 VfB Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy applauds the fans as he is substituted REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FC Union Berlin v VfB Stuttgart - Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin, Germany - October 21, 2023 VfB Stuttgart's Silas Katompa Mvumpa scores their second goal REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
21 Oct 2023 11:46PM
BERLIN : Bundesliga top scorer Serhou Guirassy bagged a record-breaking 14th goal in Stuttgart's 3-0 victory over Union Berlin on Saturday before being taken off injured, to keep his club in second place a point behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

The Guinea international put the visitors in front in the 16th minute, heading in unopposed from a perfectly-timed cross with Stuttgart's first real chance of the game.

He is the first player ever to score 14 goals on the first eight matchdays of a Bundesliga season.

Union, who face Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday and have now lost their last eight matches across all competitions, including six in a row in the Bundesliga, upped their pace after the break.

They had a huge chance to level but David Fofana fired over the bar from close range in the 79th before Stuttgart struck on the break two minutes later with Silas Katompa Mvumpabut slotting in for 2-0.

Deniz Udav put the game to bed in the 88th minute after Union were again caught napping.

Source: Reuters

