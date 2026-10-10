Record-breaking Renshaw puts Australia on top in Durban

DURBAN, Oct 10 : Matt Renshaw struck a superb career-best unbeaten 190 and helped Australia take control of the first test against hosts South Africa as they went to tea on 390 for nine on the second day at Kingsmead on Saturday.

Renshaw and Nathan Lyon (27) shared a record ninth-wicket stand of 134 for Australia against South Africa, the highest partnership for that wicket in Durban.

Renshaw went to tea with Josh Hazlewood (5 not out), though they have now used up 137 overs and five sessions on their first innings with bad light potentially an issue for the second day in a row.

Australia were in trouble early in Renshaw's innings as they slipped to 124 for six on day one.

But he has flipped the script after putting on 86 for the seventh wicket with skipper Pat Cummins (43) before swinging the test squarely in the favour of the touring side.

His score is the highest by a number five batter in tests at Kingsmead.

Australia started the second day on 187 for six and frustrated the home side before Wiaan Mulder (4-68) had Cummins caught by Aiden Markram at second slip.

Mitchell Starc (6) followed quickly after being bowled by Mulder, and at that stage it looked as though South Africa would run through the lower order.

Lyon was circumspect, however, and Renshaw rotated the strike superbly to make sure he had most of the strike and continued to accumulate runs rather than attack the bowling.

Lyon eventually fell LBW to Marco Jansen (3-63).

Renshaw’s 190 has come off 395 balls, a classic test innings of patience and waiting for the bad ball.

He was struck in the helmet by speedster Anrich Nortje, but he soon settled again and his second test century came nine years after his first, 185 against Pakistan in 2017.

Renshaw had made single-figure scores in 11 of his previous 13 test innings.

(Additional reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ed Osmond)