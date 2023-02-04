Logo
Sport

Record signing Fernandez starts for Chelsea against Fulham
Record signing Fernandez starts for Chelsea against Fulham

Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Fulham - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - February 3, 2023 Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Tony Obrien

04 Feb 2023
LONDON : British record signing Enzo Fernandez will make his debut for Chelsea on Friday after his 106.8 million pounds ($128.79 million) transfer from Benfica this week.

The 22-year-old Argentina World Cup winner, who signed late on the last day of the transfer window on Tuesday, lines up in midfield for Chelsea's Premier League clash against neighbours Fulham at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea coach Graham Potter also gives new Ukrainian signing Mykhailo Mudryk his first start after the winger looked impressive as a substitute against Liverpool a fortnight ago.

Wingback Reece James returns to the side following an injury that has kept him on the sidelines since Dec. 27.

Tenth-placed Chelsea, who spent about 300 million pounds in January's transfer window, lost 2-1 to Fulham at Craven Cottage last month.

($1 = 0.8293 pounds)

Source: Reuters

