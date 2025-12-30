Recovering Archer in England squad for T20 World Cup

LONDON, Dec 30 : ‌England named fast bowler Jofra Archer in their provisional squad for the Twenty20 World Cup on Tuesday despite a side strain that prematurely ended his Ashes campaign in Australia earlier this month.

The 15-member squad for the World Cup to be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 also includes Nottinghamshire seamer Josh Tongue, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in ‌a statement.

Beginning on January 22, England will play three ‌one-day internationals and an equal number of T20s in Sri Lanka before heading into the World Cup.

"Sussex fast bowler Jofra Archer is included in the provisional T20 World Cup squad but will miss the tour of Sri Lanka as he continues his rehabilitation with the England medical team following the left-side strain sustained during the third Ashes ‍test in Adelaide earlier this month," the ECB said.

Batters Jamie Smith and Jordan Cox have been axed while seamer Saqib Mahmood could not retain his place either.

England picked Ben Duckett in both the T20 and ODI squads despite the opener's ongoing run drought in the ​Ashes series.

The Harry Brook-led team will ‌begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Nepal in Mumbai on February 8.

England are 1-3 behind in the ongoing Ashes series against Australia and their ​performance in the T20 World Cup could determine the future of their leadership, including coach Brendon ⁠McCullum and team director Rob Key.

England ‌T20 squad for Sri Lanka tour and World Cup: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra ​Archer (World Cup only), Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse (Sri Lanka tour only), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, ‍Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood

England ODI squad for Sri Lanka tour: ⁠Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Liam ​Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will ‌Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Luke Wood