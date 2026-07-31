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Red Bull appoint Schmidt as Klopp replacement
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Red Bull appoint Schmidt as Klopp replacement

Red Bull appoint Schmidt as Klopp replacement
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Primeira Liga - Benfica v Estrela - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - August 24, 2024 Benfica coach Roger Schmidt reacts REUTERS/Rodrigo Antunes/File Photo
Red Bull appoint Schmidt as Klopp replacement
Soccer Football - Germany DFB announces new manager of national soccer team - DFB Campus, Frankfurt, Germany - July 24, 2026 Juergen Klopp, newly appointed manager of German national soccer team, attends a press conference REUTERS/Heiko Becker
31 Jul 2026 07:15PM
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July 31 : Red Bull have appointed Roger Schmidt as their head of global soccer, replacing new Germany manager Juergen Klopp in the role.

The Austrian energy drink company said the 59-year-old German would take charge of their global portfolio from October.

Schmidt has previously coached Red Bull Salzburg, Bayer Leverkusen, Beijing Guoan, PSV Eindhoven and Benfica.

Former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund boss Klopp, also 59, was appointed Germany coach on July 24.  

Red Bull owns clubs in Germany, the United States, Brazil and Austria including RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg and New York Red Bulls. The company also has a stake in Ligue 1 French side Paris FC.

Source: Reuters
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