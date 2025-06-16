Red Bull protest against Russell's Canada win

MONTREAL :Formula One stewards summoned George Russell and Max Verstappen to a post-race hearing at the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday following a Red Bull protest against the winning Mercedes driver.

The stewards did not give further details but Red Bull team boss Christian Horner told reporters the protest related to two incidents when the safety car was deployed in the final laps of the race.

He said the first item related to "erratic driving behind the safety car. George very heavily braked, obviously looking in his mirror for Max" and the second was "very clearly the distance that was left behind the safety car."

Horner said the latter exceeded the permitted distance.

Verstappen finished second in the race, ending a run of three successive wins at the Montreal circuit.

"It's within our right to protest that so we've lodged the protest, it's with the stewards now and we'll see what they say," said Horner.

While Russell and Verstappen are not friends and have clashed on the track, notably in Spain two weeks ago when Red Bull's four times world champion was heavily punished, Horner said it was not personal.

Red Bull have however protested twice in the space of five races now, both times against Russell.

In Miami in May they protested the Briton's third place, arguing the driver had failed to slow when yellow flags were waved during a virtual safety car period. Verstappen was fourth that time. That protest was rejected.