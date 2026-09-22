Logo
Logo

Sport

Red Bull's Hadjar to make racing return at Azerbaijan Grand Prix
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Red Bull's Hadjar to make racing return at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Red Bull's Hadjar to make racing return at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Spanish Grand Prix - Madring, Madrid, Spain - September 13, 2026 Red Bull's Isack Hadjar in action during the race REUTERS/Jon Nazca/File Photo

22 Sep 2026 05:16PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BAKU, Sept 22 : French driver Isack Hadjar will make his racing return alongside Max Verstappen for Red Bull at this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix having recovered from the wrist injury that sidelined him from the last three races, the team said on Tuesday.

New Zealander Liam Lawson, who had stepped in for Hadjar, will return to Racing Bulls. Japanese racer Yuki Tsunoda, who filled Lawson's seat alongside British rookie Arvid Lindblad, is set to step back into his reserve role.

"Having made a successful recovery from his wrist injury, Isack will return to action at the Baku City Circuit on Thursday," Red Bull said in a statement.

"The team would like to sincerely thank Liam for his professionalism, dedication and hard work over the past three races.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"Stepping in under challenging circumstances, he delivered some impressive performances and made a valuable contribution to the team."

Hadjar missed the Dutch, Italian and Spanish Grands Prix.

Lawson, who started last year as Verstappen's Red Bull team mate before being demoted to Racing Bulls two races into the season, finished in the points in two of those three races.

The opening day of practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix is set for Thursday with the race on Saturday instead of the traditional Sunday slot due to the country's Remembrance Day.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement