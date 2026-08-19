Red Bull's Hadjar set to miss Dutch GP with wrist injury, reports say

Aug 19 : Red Bull's Isack Hadjar is set to miss this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix after sustaining a wrist injury in training, according to media reports.

The reports said the 21-year-old French driver suffered the injury during a routine gym session and is unlikely to be fit for the Formula One race at Zandvoort.

Red Bull have not confirmed the injury.

New Zealander Liam Lawson is expected to replace Hadjar, according to the reports. The 24-year-old currently races for Racing Bulls and is ninth in the drivers' standings.

A one-race promotion would mark a temporary return to the Red Bull setup for Lawson, who made his Formula One debut at Zandvoort in 2023 after replacing Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri when the Australian suffered a broken wrist.

Former Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda is expected to fill Lawson's seat at Racing Bulls alongside Arvid Lindblad.

Hadjar has impressed in his rookie season and is regarded as a contender for a future seat alongside four-times world champion Max Verstappen.

The Dutch Grand Prix is the 12th round of the Formula One season, with the Italian Grand Prix at Monza scheduled two weeks later.