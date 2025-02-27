Red Bull's Juergen Klopp gets cheeky Mainz carnival float

BERLIN : Red Bull's new head of global soccer Juergen Klopp will have his own float at the Rose Monday carnival parade in Mainz but it may not be to the former Liverpool coach's liking.

The float shows Klopp, a former Mainz 05 player and coach, with wings made of banknotes and holding a can of Red Bull's trademark energy drink along with a football.

"For Kloppo values ​​​​he no longer cares about, used to matter. Because Red Bull lures with a lot of money, he is now falling off his pedestal with a crash," the float says on its side.

The Mainz great, who went on to have successful coaching spells at Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, joined Red Bull this year as head of their global soccer operations, with clubs in Brazil, United States, Austria, France and Germany, much to the disappointment of Mainz fans.

Some Mainz fans are critical of Klopp's decision to join Red Bull, that also owns Bundesliga club RB Leipzig, saying it was financially driven.

RB Leipzig's rapid rise through the divisions a decade ago to reach the Bundesliga thanks to the energy drinks maker's considerable investment was unpopular with many German fans.