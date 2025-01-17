Red Bulls transfer D John Tolkin to Bundesliga club

The New York Red Bulls transferred defender John Tolkin to Bundesliga side Holstein Kiel for a reported $3 million fee on Thursday.

The Red Bulls will retain a sell-on percentage for the 22-year-old homegrown player, who tallied seven goals and 12 assists in 114 MLS matches (107 starts) from 2021-24.

"John Tolkin has been a great role model for our young players for the pathway he has taken to get to this point, and he has meant a lot to our organization," NYRB head of sport Jochen Schneider said. "He has been an outstanding player and person for our club over the last 10 years and we appreciate everything he has done for the club.

"It's great to see that a player who joined us at a very young age made his way from our academy to our first team and is now joining a Bundesliga club. We wish him and his family all the best in the next chapter of his career."

Tolkin was an MLS All-Star in 2023 and helped the Red Bulls reach the MLS Cup final in 2024.

He has featured four times for the U.S. Men's National Team and was a member of the 2024 Paris Olympics roster.

