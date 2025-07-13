Red card decisive in 4-1 loss to Sweden, Germany coach says

ZURICH :Germany's hopes of topping Group C crashed after a red card for defender Carlotta Wamser that was the deciding factor in the team's 4-1 defeat by Sweden, coach Christian Wueck said after their final group game at the Women's Euros.

Following a bright start, capped with a goal from Jule Brand, Germany were second best for most of the match at Zurich's Letzigrund stadium.

Sweden hit back with two goals before Wamser handled on the goal-line in the 31st minute. She was sent off, and Sweden's Fridolina Rolfo scored from the spot.

"The red card was decisive in us not coming back," said Wueck. "I think after the penalty, after the 3-1 and one player less on the pitch it was clear that it would be very, very difficult for us to come back against this Swedish team."

He had thought Germany might still get chances in the second half, but said Sweden were the deserved winners.

"The quality of the Swedes is of course almost impossible to combat with one player less," said the coach.

Germany did not make enough of their first 15-minute spell and struggled with Sweden's counter-attacking, he said.

The Swedes scored again in the second half to win 4-1 and top Group C. Germany finished second to qualify for the quarter-finals, where they will play France, Netherlands or England, depending on the outcome of Sunday's Group D matches.

"We wanted to win this game, we clearly went into this game wanting to finish first in the group," Wueck said.

"And that's why we're a bit down now," he added.

Now it was time to move on, he said.

"I do think it's important that the team, especially the players, really get this out of their heads and that we go into the next game with our self-confidence, which, in my opinion, should still be there."

The team would draw positives and negatives from the performance, he said. "But I think we were outnumbered for 60 minutes. You can't forget that either."